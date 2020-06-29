Why automate tax compliance?

Spreadsheets can lead to guesswork

Government requirements are increasingly complex and vast, as rates, product taxability rules, and tax laws are constantly in flux. Without automation, your business is likely taking on unnecessary risk.

With up-to-date rates and rules maintained by a cloud-based tax engine, automated tax software can increase the accuracy of your tax compliance.

With automation, rate calculations are more accurate, use tax is assessed, returns are filed on time, exemption certificates are up to date and easily accessible, and you’re registered in all the right locations.

"We answer with such confidence and authority now; the auditors have moved on to someone else."

- Lois Browne, VP Finance

Read Dylan’s story