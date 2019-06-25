What is economic nexus

Economic nexus is a connection to a state that is based entirely on sales volume into the state and creates an obligation to register and remit sales tax to that state.

Obligations can be triggered by having as little as $100,000 worth of sales in a state or making 200 individual transactions. These criteria are also called nexus thresholds. Thresholds vary by state and the requirements can be difficult to navigate.

Learn about each state’s rules for economic nexus

