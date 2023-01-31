Simplify real and personal property tax management in one secure hub
Benefits of Avalara Property Tax
Automates data entry
Avalara scans your tax bills and extracts key data that is checked by machines and humans for greater accuracy. Data is then appended to accounts to help ensure that you have all of the required info to file your returns and perform other necessary tasks.
Combines tax documents and tax related activities in a single hub
Bills, assessments, returns, documents, appeals, and other forms are centralized across 20,000+ jurisdictions.
Minimizes tax penalty costs
Avalara Property Tax Documents’ due date calendar auto populates with default data and customer specific dates to help you avoid missing deadlines and take advantage of any discounts. Avalara Property Tax Advisory Services can also provide appeals support.
Offers returns functionality and asset mapping tools
Avalara Property Tax maintains most assessor forms, depreciation schedules, and trend factors. Our system provides rapid fixed asset data uploads along with rapid returns preparation and generation.
Solves most common property tax compliance challenges
Avoid missing due dates
Provides an easy-to-use online dashboard that displays upcoming filing deadlines for easy tracking
Simplifies workflow to speed up the returns process
Maintain outdated or slow technology
Replaces on-premises solutions with software as a service, which delivers the application over the internet
Minimizes page load latency to quickly generate reports
Automates workflows that are often done manually with on-premises and internally built systems
File in new and complicated jurisdictions
Prepares returns for all applicable states (50 states for real property and 38 states for personal property)
Provides location specific forms, due dates, and other details to allow for more accurate and timely filing
Manage costly resources
Reduces reliance on outside accounting firms or other third parties
Avoids human error from manually updating spreadsheets and filling out other paperwork
Enables employees to focus on other critical work
See which Avalara Property Tax product is right for you
A cost-effective tangible business personal property tax returns solution for lower return volume.
Centralizes real and personal property tax bills, documents, assessments, due dates, forms, return preparation, and appeals in one secure hub.
|Returns module with due date tracking
|Assessments module with appeals support
|Documents module with data extraction and validation
|Bills module with due date tracking
|Signature-ready forms
|E-signature functionality
|Embedded knowledge base
|Asset mapping suggestions
|Self-guided onboarding
|Third-party payment integration
“We’re down to nine people and we’re working normal, eight-hour days during our busiest season. We used to work twelve-hour days.”
—Allyssa DeCenzo
Property Tax Manager, Comcast
