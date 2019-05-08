Improve your tax compliance process

Maintain control Use automation to handle tax compliance in-house, without adding headcount or over-burdening your finance or IT teams. Protect cash flow Reduce the risk of wasting money by overpaying — or underpaying, opening your business to fines or fees.

Simplify audits Give auditors access to the specific documentation they need without having access to your whole system. Build your solution Choose products a la carte or implement the entire sales and use tax suite to meet your needs.

Manage tax compliance every step of the way

Avalara AvaTax

Calculate tax for sales and purchasing activities

Access state and local tax rates, regularly updated based on the latest laws, exemptions, and jurisdiction boundaries

Verify tax rates based on address, rather than relying on less accurate ZIP code rates

Use advanced rules to more easily apply standardized tax codes to products sold or purchased

Avalara Returns

Simplify returns preparation and filing while following requirements for each jurisdiction

Submit returns to the right places at the right times with an automated filing calendar

Verify information from across sales platforms and let us handle filing in multiple jurisdictions, whether you have a few annual returns or dozens of monthly returns

Consolidate all tax payments into a single deposit so we can remit to each jurisdiction on your behalf

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management

Create a more efficient process for collecting and accessing exemption documents

Manage document collection, storage, and renewals, and automatically exempt sales from tax when a valid certificate is present

Request certificates via scan, email, or online portal — or your employees can take a photo with their phone

Access exemption and resale certificates via a central, secure repository

Avalara works with the business systems you already use

With hundreds of prebuilt connectors and a robust API, Avalara tax solutions can integrate with your existing tech stack and common marketplace platforms.

What our customers say

“If you’re not compliant, it can get real ugly, real fast. Avalara, in that regard, helps me sleep better at night.” —Jason Heckel

Senior Director of Tax, Zillow

“Working with both Avalara and Sage, Set Solutions has saved more than $300,000 annually and 30 hours per week on tax compliance tasks.” —Missy Basone

CFO, Set Solutions

Related products and solutions

Additional resources

A secure solution for tax compliance