One cloud-based solution to calculate tax rates, prepare returns, and manage documents
For any industry or business size, Avalara can help automate sales and use tax compliance with greater accuracy, easy implementation, and faster ROI.
Video: This brief demo shows how Avalara AvaTax can help you with compliance
One cloud-based solution to calculate tax rates, prepare returns, and manage documents
For any industry or business size, Avalara can help automate sales and use tax compliance with greater accuracy, easy implementation, and faster ROI.
Video: This brief demo shows how Avalara AvaTax can help you with compliance
Improve your tax compliance process
Maintain control
Use automation to handle tax compliance in-house, without adding headcount or over-burdening your finance or IT teams.
Protect cash flow
Reduce the risk of wasting money by overpaying — or underpaying, opening your business to fines or fees.
Simplify audits
Give auditors access to the specific documentation they need without having access to your whole system.
Build your solution
Choose products a la carte or implement the entire sales and use tax suite to meet your needs.
Manage tax compliance every step of the way
Avalara AvaTax
Calculate tax for sales and purchasing activities
Access state and local tax rates, regularly updated based on the latest laws, exemptions, and jurisdiction boundaries
Verify tax rates based on address, rather than relying on less accurate ZIP code rates
Use advanced rules to more easily apply standardized tax codes to products sold or purchased
Avalara Returns
Simplify returns preparation and filing while following requirements for each jurisdiction
Submit returns to the right places at the right times with an automated filing calendar
Verify information from across sales platforms and let us handle filing in multiple jurisdictions, whether you have a few annual returns or dozens of monthly returns
Consolidate all tax payments into a single deposit so we can remit to each jurisdiction on your behalf
Avalara Exemption Certificate Management
Create a more efficient process for collecting and accessing exemption documents
Manage document collection, storage, and renewals, and automatically exempt sales from tax when a valid certificate is present
Request certificates via scan, email, or online portal — or your employees can take a photo with their phone
Access exemption and resale certificates via a central, secure repository
Avalara works with the business systems you already use
With hundreds of prebuilt connectors and a robust API, Avalara tax solutions can integrate with your existing tech stack and common marketplace platforms.
What our customers say
“If you’re not compliant, it can get real ugly, real fast. Avalara, in that regard, helps me sleep better at night.”
—Jason Heckel
Senior Director of Tax, Zillow
“Working with both Avalara and Sage, Set Solutions has saved more than $300,000 annually and 30 hours per week on tax compliance tasks.”
—Missy Basone
CFO, Set Solutions
Related products and solutions
Additional resources
A secure solution for tax compliance
Avalara AvaTax, Returns, and Exemption Certificate Management achieve SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance
Improve sales and use tax compliance with Avalara
Use automation to save time and effort at each step from registration and calculation through document management and remittance.
Improve sales and use tax compliance with Avalara
Use automation to save time and effort at each step from registration and calculation through document management and remittance.