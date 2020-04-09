Use automation to help manage consumer use tax across your business
Self-assess your consumer use tax liability without relying on complicated spreadsheets or expensive custom solutions.
Video: Learn about use tax
Benefits of automation for consumer use tax
Catch vendor errors early
Consumer use tax issues often occur when vendors don’t collect sales tax on taxable items or charge the wrong tax rate. Manually verifying every incoming invoice can be impossible, but Avalara automatically checks each one according to jurisdiction rates and rules.
Stay focused on the right tasks
Unburden your finance team and reduce human error with automation. Avalara uses built-in tax rates and user-defined rules to help determine consumer use tax across multiple locations and in complex transactions.
Improve cash flow
Avalara helps identify overbilled tax on purchases to keep you from overpaying. It also makes it easier to assess and pay consumer use tax owed, so you can avoid the fines and fees for underpaying.
Create a central source of data
Use a single database of consumer use tax information to maintain a clean audit trail of your self-assessment decisions. You can also import data from multiple transaction sources to run reports like liability or expense analysis.
How Avalara helps manage consumer use tax
Create user-defined, configurable rules
Implement automated or semi-automated processes
Confirm consumer use tax for trusted vendors or automatically calculate the use tax owed when the sales tax paid is zero
Increase the level of automation as your business grows
Support centralized purchasing
Verify tax rates based on where equipment is purchased and where it’s used
Calculate consumer use tax owed to multiple locations with multiple tax rates
Integrate with other solutions
Avalara products are designed to work seamlessly with each other
Avalara has over 1,200 signed partner integrations
Our robust API allows you to further customize Avalara to your specific technology and business need
