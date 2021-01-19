To qualify for Streamlined Sales Tax Project as a remote seller, your business must meet all the following requirements during the 12-month period preceding the date of each state’s registration:

No fixed place of business for more than 30 days in the member state



Less than $50,000 of property in the member state



Less than $50,000 of payroll in the member state



Less than 25% of total property or payroll in the member state



