What is SST?
Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) is a state-run program designed to simplify sales and use tax collection and administration for companies selling into multiple states without a physical presence (economic nexus).
Video: Learn how Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) could help you save money while staying tax compliant.
Save time in SST member states
Single identification number to file and pay taxes
Notice management
Filing and returns setup assistance
Save money with these free services
Sales tax registration for remote sellers
Sales tax calculation
Exemption certificate processing for invoices
Sales tax returns preparation, filing, and remittance
Stay compliant to avoid audit risk
Certified rates, boundaries, and tax codes updated automatically
Uniform filing forms
Audit liaison support
Video: Find out more about the SST program and if it’s right for your business.
How do I qualify for SST?
To qualify for Streamlined Sales Tax Project as a remote seller, your business must meet all the following requirements during the 12-month period preceding the date of each state’s registration:
- No fixed place of business for more than 30 days in the member state
- Less than $50,000 of property in the member state
- Less than $50,000 of payroll in the member state
- Less than 25% of total property or payroll in the member state
Many U.S. states will offset the cost of sales tax solutions for businesses that qualify
States where your business has a tax obligation, but doesn’t have a physical presence, may offset the cost of using a tax compliance solution, like Avalara.
Arkansas
Georgia
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Michigan
Minnesota
Nebraska
Nevada
New Jersey
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania*
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Tennessee
Utah
Vermont
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
*Pennsylvania independently operates a state-run program similar to SST. Avalara is proud to work with this program as well.
Participating states
Streamlined Sales Tax Project states allow sellers that qualify to register to have the state cover the cost of their sales tax solution through a Certified Service Provider (CSP).
Nonparticipating states
There is no option to register for SST with nonparticipating states because they do not currently offer the benefits of the Streamlined Sales Tax program.
Avalara customers are talking
“If SST wasn’t a thing, I’d be paying Avalara for those transactions and returns. It’s astounding how many companies don’t understand those benefits.”
— Paul Jackson
CFO, Aseptico
Sales tax compliance solutions from Avalara can be valuable for all the states where you do business.
Does your business sell into states that don’t participate in the SST program? You can use Avalara to help simplify tax compliance.
Start taking advantage of sales tax automation from Avalara in both participating and nonparticipating states. We have you covered in every state.
Frequently asked questions
Established in 1999, Streamlined Sales Tax is the result of a cooperative effort between states, local governments, and the business community. The goal of SST is to simplify sales and use tax collection and administration for companies selling into multiple states.
To qualify for SST, your business must meet all the following requirements during the 12-month period preceding the date of each state’s SST registration:
- No fixed place of business for more than 30 days in the member state
- Less than $50,000 of property in the member state
- Less than $50,000 of payroll in the member state
- Less than 25% of total property or payroll in the member state
No. There are currently 25 states that participate in the Streamlined Sales Tax program or offer a similar program.
No. It only takes one form to register in all SST-participating states. You can choose the states where you wish to register, although Avalara recommends registering in all available states.
Yes. Avalara is happy to help businesses that qualify for SST register in all SST-participating states for free when they enroll in the program using Avalara AvaTax.
Yes. If you’re already registered in a participating state or you were previously registered, it will not impact your SST qualifications.
Yes. Even though a nonparticipating state won’t cover the cost, you can still take advantage of Avalara as your cost-effective sales tax compliance solution.
In some cases, SST states and Avalara will work with you to waive some of the penalties and interest you may owe.
Speak to a sales tax specialist for more details.
A Certified Service Provider (CSP) is an SST-approved tax software vendor.
Avalara is one of the few SST Certified Service Providers.
If you choose to register for the SST program, the most beneficial option is to engage a CSP. Participating states will only cover the cost of sales tax solutions offered through a CSP. Using a CSP also means the tax technology solution integrates with existing software to simplify sales tax collection and compliance for your business. As a CSP, Avalara will work with you to see if you qualify for your sales tax software to be covered through the state.
