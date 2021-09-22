Simplify sales tax compliance for your small business
The Avalara small business solution works with existing business systems and sales channels for an integrated, more automated compliance process.
Join 30,000+ customers who trust their tax compliance to Avalara
Automate tasks that currently use valuable resources
1. Pull information from across your systems
Use our prebuilt connectors for your platforms, systems, and tools, including:
- Amazon
- Shopify
- Etsy
- Vrbo
- BigCommerce
- Clover
- QuickBooks
- Square
Or you can import data from a CSV file with our upload tool.
2. Automate tax calculation
Apply rates in multiple jurisdictions
Improve accuracy with calculations based on geolocation, not ZIP codes
Get regular updates for changing tax rules and regulations
Save the time and effort needed to manually research tax rates or manage rate table downloads
3. Simplify sales tax returns preparation and filing
Avalara gathers the information you need to create signature-ready returns — we can even file for you.
Easily track when tax returns are due in each jurisdiction whether you file annually, quarterly, or monthly.
4. Stay tax compliant as you grow your business
Avalara products are modular and designed to work together, so you can build the right solution for your business as you expand.
Trusted by
“At least once a week we’ll get a notification that some state or a tiny jurisdiction is changing their rates. Nothing feels better than just shredding those letters because I know Avalara is taking care of it.”
—Mitch Sanders
Chief Operating Officer, Thread Wallets
Small business products
Not sure what your business needs?
We can help you understand which solution is right for you based on your tax compliance challenges.
Not ready to make a purchase? Check out these free resources.
Get set up for sales tax success
Avalara offers several support channels to help you get and stay tax compliant, including:
- On-demand training courses from Avalara University
- The latest news, trends, and information about tax compliance from our resource center
- How-to guides from the Avalara Help Center
Do you have an in-house or outsourced accountant? We can work directly with them to help you implement your Avalara solution.
Connect for small business solutions
Ask how we can help your small business stay tax compliant with less effort.
