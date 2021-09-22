HOW IT WORKS

Automate tasks that currently use valuable resources

1. Pull information from across your systems

Use our prebuilt connectors for your platforms, systems, and tools, including: Amazon



Shopify



Etsy



Vrbo



BigCommerce



Clover



QuickBooks



Square

Or you can import data from a CSV file with our upload tool.

2. Automate tax calculation

Apply rates in multiple jurisdictions

Improve accuracy with calculations based on geolocation, not ZIP codes

Get regular updates for changing tax rules and regulations

Save the time and effort needed to manually research tax rates or manage rate table downloads

3. Simplify sales tax returns preparation and filing

Avalara gathers the information you need to create signature-ready returns — we can even file for you.

Easily track when tax returns are due in each jurisdiction whether you file annually, quarterly, or monthly.

4. Stay tax compliant as you grow your business

Avalara products are modular and designed to work together, so you can build the right solution for your business as you expand.

Trusted by

“At least once a week we’ll get a notification that some state or a tiny jurisdiction is changing their rates. Nothing feels better than just shredding those letters because I know Avalara is taking care of it.” —Mitch Sanders

Chief Operating Officer, Thread Wallets

