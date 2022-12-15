Tariff codes and Harmonized System (HS) codes made easier with Avalara Tariff Code Classification
From self-serve solutions to managed service, automate your tariff code classification process for fast and consistent results.
Expedite and simplify your process with automated tariff code classification software
1.
Classify quickly with technology
Receive regularly updated classification powered by algorithms driven by machine learning, human expertise, and an AI-based classification engine.
2.
Charge duties and taxes with greater accuracy
Improve the customer experience by mitigating under- or overcharging your customers due to incorrect tariff code classifications.
3.
Overcome cross-border challenges
Strengthen documentation accuracy, reduce customs shipment delays, and avoid other supply chain and delivery costs by assigning more accurate HS codes.
Avalara Self-Serve Tariff Code Classification
A user-friendly HS classification tool that uses AI to generate mandatory universal 6-digit or country-specific 10-digit tariff codes from commercial goods descriptions. Classify large product catalogs in batches with Avalara Trade Compliance, no prior HS classification experience is needed.
Commonly used by brokers and shippers
Driven by intelligent interactivity, the classification process intuitively delivers a single tariff code for each product
Automated tool for in-house research that delivers hard-to-find trade information instantly and more accurately. Expand your global classification reach by adding Avalara Cross-Border Tariff Content to access tariff content for over 180 countries
Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification
An automated solution built to streamline the classification process offering HS code support for 180+ countries. Supported by proprietary AI, and capable of scaling product volumes ranging from dozens to millions.
Commonly used by large shippers
Supports large product catalogs and high-order values
Outsources the HS classification process following order acceptance prior to shipping
Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification Premium
Combines leading-edge technology and domain expertise of Self-Serve Tariff Code Classification and Managed Tariff Code Classification to ensure peace of mind that a more in-depth classification has been applied to imports.
Commonly used by importers and customs brokers
Captures transaction details and provides classification rationale to support customs audits
Assigns more accurate HS codes for complex products, analyzing ingredients, materials, restrictions, and more
Choose the tariff code classification right for your business
Avalara Self-Serve Tariff Code Classification
Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification
Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification Premium
Determination types
Interactive user experience + expert-based, AI-assisted
Machine learning + human expertise
Machine learning + human expertise
Distinguishing features
No prior experience in HS classification or upfront training needed
Add Avalara Trade Compliance for batch classification capabilities for large catalogs in multiple countries
HS code support for 180+ countries
Rationale to support customs audits with more accurate classification on imports
Integration options
API and SaaS UI
Bulk file upload and API
FTP and API
Input needed
Product description
Destination country
Item name summary
Item group URL
Destination country
Item name summary
Item group URL
Destination country
Output data
6-digit or 10-digit tariff code, duty rates
10-digit tariff code
10-digit HS code, including case studies and rulings
Frequently asked questions
HS codes (Harmonized System codes) classify goods for international trade, while HTS codes (Harmonized Tariff Schedule codes) are U.S.-specific and based on the HS system. They have additional digits for more specific classifications used by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to determine tariffs and trade statistics.
Tariff codes determine rates for a product and may be based on HS, HTS, or country-specific tariff schedules.
HS codes are important because they’re the language of international merchandise trade. Not only is HS classification a mandatory requirement for customs, but submitting an inaccurate HS code can result in an overpayment or underpayment of duties and taxes or a violation of trade compliance laws, which can lead to goods being delayed at the border and an assessment of penalties and fines.
It’s not recommended to use the same HS code for multiple products if they’re different in composition, form, or function. HS codes are assigned based on the specific characteristics of the product, so each product should be classified under the appropriate code that best describes its attributes.
HS codes are periodically reviewed and updated by the World Customs Organization (WCO) to ensure that they reflect changes in technology, trade practices, and new products entering the market. The most recent version of the HS (the HS 2022) became effective on January 1, 2022. However, many countries still use older versions of HS, which are noncompatible with HS 2022. It’s important to know that country-specific tariff codes and their associated duty rates can change several times a year as well.
All Avalara Tariff Code Classification offerings classify products to the country-specific tariff level and help with taxability determination and shipment requirements, although the level of support from our team of experts varies to cater to your needs.
Automated HS code classification is achieved through the deployment of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
Avalara Tariff Code Classification offerings combine an intuitive AI-enabled tool with machine learning and human expertise.
The penalties for incorrect HS code classification vary depending on the country and the severity of the violation. However, in a recent Avalara survey, respondents reported that the incorrect classification of goods resulted in more frequent delays in customs, added costs of tariffs and duties, added supply chain costs, and failure to meet customers’ delivery expectations.
