HS codes (Harmonized System codes) classify goods for international trade, while HTS codes (Harmonized Tariff Schedule codes) are U.S.-specific and based on the HS system. They have additional digits for more specific classifications used by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to determine tariffs and trade statistics.

Tariff codes determine rates for a product and may be based on HS, HTS, or country-specific tariff schedules.