Collect, manage, and e‑file IRS forms with Avalara 1099 & W‑9
Simplify compliance for forms 1099, W-9, 1095, W-2, and more
Schedule a call
Avalara makes it easier to collect, manage, and e-file your IRS forms
Streamline vendor information collection
Connect with vendors and freelancers to collect and store their information while performing real-time TIN matching with the IRS.
Reduce risk with vendor information management
Store IRS forms W-9, 1099, and more in a central and secure location where they’re accessible for an IRS audit.
Make IRS e-filing simpler and more cost-effective
Import 1099 payee data and transfer vendor details from your W-9s for quick turnaround to the IRS, while automatically checking for errors.
Improve internal efficiencies
Use a paperless process from start to finish.
E-file with both the IRS and individual states that require extra filing
Automatically e-deliver 1099 copies to recipients
Save and transfer data from year to year
Reduce the risk of IRS penalties
Avalara 1099 & W-9 flags errors before e-filing your documents with the IRS.
Match taxpayer identification number (TIN) for recipients
Recheck a previously failed TIN at no additional charge
See what our customers have to say
“Avalara 1099 & W-9 was easy to follow with uploads, scheduling, payments, and corrections. If I needed assistance, their support was quick to respond.”
—Becky Whitmore
Corporate Controller, Polarity
“The process was easy to use. I also appreciated that the system alerted me that one of the states required a copy of a 1099 and filed it for me. I am looking forward to using your services again next year.”
—Sandy Savage
Accountant, Pipeline Realty Management
“I found their process to be so easy, it is nearly impossible to make a mistake. And if I did, it was just as easy to make corrections.”
—Cathryn Hartwell
Owner, WindChime Realty & Property Management
Frequently asked questions
Avalara 1099 & W-9 supports a wide variety of IRS forms related to payee reporting. The full list includes:
- 1042-S
- 1094-B, 1094-C
- 1095-B, 1095-C
- 1097-BTC
- 1098, 1098-C, 1098-E, 1098-Q, 1098-T
- 1099-A, 1099-B, 1099-C, 1099-CAP, 1099-DIV, 1099-G, 1099-INT, 1099-K, 1099-LS, 1099-LTC, 1099-MISC, 1099-NEC, 1099-OID, 1099-PATR, 1099-Q, 1099-R, 1099-S, 1099-SA
- 3921, 3922
- 5498, 5498-ESA, 5498-SA
- W-2, W-2C, W-2G, W-9, W-4, W-8BEN, W-8BEN-E
Avalara 1099 & W-9 also supports Canada Revenue Agency form T4A.
Avalara 1099 & W-9 will automatically check name, TIN type, and TIN number against the IRS database. All three must match to get a “pass” or you’re alerted of the error. Avalara allows you to recheck a previously failed TIN at no additional charge.
Yes, Avalara 1099 & W-9 will save you time and effort by automatically transferring information from the W-9s stored in your account to your 1099s when it comes time to e-file with the IRS.
Every vendor for whom you have an email address will automatically receive an e-copy of their 1099 when you e-file to the IRS. For an additional fee, Avalara will send postal mail to vendors for whom you don’t have an email address.
Yes, you can file original IRS returns for previous years. If you need to do a correction, you may only electronically correct prior years if you e-filed the original with Avalara that year.
IRS fines for missing W-9s can range from $60 to $630 per missing form. It’s a smart practice to collect them early and keep them in a secure location, especially since they contain sensitive information such as your vendors’ social security numbers.
Avalara can help smooth the process of collecting W-9s directly from a marketplace website. With our ecommerce plugin, sellers won’t need to leave the marketplace’s controlled environment, giving them enhanced confidence that their personal data is safe.