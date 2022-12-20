“Avalara 1099 & W-9 was easy to follow with uploads, scheduling, payments, and corrections. If I needed assistance, their support was quick to respond.” —Becky Whitmore

Corporate Controller, Polarity

“The process was easy to use. I also appreciated that the system alerted me that one of the states required a copy of a 1099 and filed it for me. I am looking forward to using your services again next year.” —Sandy Savage

Accountant, Pipeline Realty Management