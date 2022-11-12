Get help managing your company’s business licenses
Everything you need to get your licenses in order and keep them that way.
Get started
Leave business license compliance to us
Avalara business licensing services are designed for companies that need help managing license applications, maintenance, and renewals. The trained experts at Avalara can bring order to chaos and keep you organized and up to date. We’ll help by:
Coordinating licensing efforts across product lines and business locations
Determining which licenses you need and organizing the ones you have
Reducing your risk of noncompliance through expert guidance
Benefits of Avalara licensing services
Support business growth more easily
Reduce the risk of noncompliance
Gain peace of mind with improved accuracy
Keep your team working on revenue-generating tasks
Work directly with licensing experts
Balance hands-on control with hands-off freedom
Choose the service you need: urgent situation or ongoing support
Avalara License Professional Services
Ideal for: Businesses facing major disruptions, such as a merger, product launch, market expansion, or sudden personnel changes.
Engage with a project-based service with defined parameters and timelines to put your business on track.
Get a professional analysis of your current licensing situation and requirements.
Obtain the licenses you need — we gather information, handle applications, remit fees, and procure licenses in the appropriate jurisdictions.
Avalara License Managed Services
Ideal for: Businesses that want to reduce or repurpose in-house resources.
Offload the application for and renewal of business licenses for multiple jurisdictions.
Free up IT, legal, and finance resources to focus on other areas of business.
Gain the accuracy and efficiency of leading technology and licensing experts.
Related products
Connect with Avalara
Contact us to learn more about our licensing services.
