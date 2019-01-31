Tax software for businesses that run on Allegro’s Commodity Management system

Excise tax calculations for Allegro

Tracking the complex and ever-changing indirect tax regulations impacting energy transactions and updating the system can be quite time-consuming, and tax calculation errors increase audit liability risk. That’s where Avalara AvaTax Excise for Allegro comes in. An Avalara-certified connector integrates with the Allegro Commodity Management system to automate the identification and calculation of all indirect taxes.  Excise taxes, environmental taxes, and sales and use taxes are all supported.

About Allegro

Allegro Commodity Management develops and markets integrated software to help companies manage petroleum commodities, all the way from production to consumption. Allegro software is tailored to the specific needs of each commodity, with a comprehensive set of features and functions to support profitable decisions. Allegro is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Calgary, Dubai, Houston, Jakarta, London, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Sydney and Zurich.

Avalara Returns

Let Avalara tally what you owe in the jurisdictions you designate, prepare and file your returns, and remit payments for you — all using your data directly from AvaTax.

Avalara CertCapture

Collect, store, and renew exemption certificates and other tax documents in the cloud. CertCapture syncs with AvaTax to automatically exempt transactions.

Avalara Licensing

We make it easy to get most non-regulated licenses, permits, and registrations across the U.S., including state and local sales tax registrations.

