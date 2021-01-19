Microsoft Dynamics Sales Tax Filing with Avalara

Communications tax and rating with Datagate

Automatic communications tax calculation and usage rating within an integrated telecom billing solution

Schedule a demo
Datagate and Avalara Screenshot

Features and Benefits

Getting started is easy

Establish a direct link between AvaTax and Datagate via a prebuilt connection that allows for seamless interaction.

 

Powerful telecom usage rating

Rate telecom in virtually any style: fixed price, minute bundles, toll free, long distance and more.

 

Highly accurate tax determinations

With geospatial jurisdictional taxing, complex tax on tax logic, & bundling of products.

Integrated with your ecosystem

Eliminate rekeying by integrating your telecom billing into ConnectWise, QuickBooks, Xero, ConnectBooster and more.

Robust and flexible billing

Connect to any upstream provider or PBX system and bill telecom under your own brand.

Automate Returns

Returns for Communications


Transaction tax returns preparation, filing, and remittance paired with a centralized online portal for easy tax compliance management with a high degree of transparency.
 

Automate Returns

Connect with Avalara

See how easily our solutions work with your business applications.
Get started
Curious how we help with your specific tax challenges? Just ask.
(877) 224-3650
Get direct help with your most pressing questions about tax software.
Chat