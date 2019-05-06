Tax software for businesses that run on Karmak Fusion
Sales and use tax calculations for Karmak Fusion
Avalara AvaTax automatically calculates sales and use tax for transactions, invoices, and other activity powered by Karmak Fusion. It’s powerful stuff. You’re going to save a lot of time.
Features and benefits
Establish a direct link between AvaTax and Karmak Fusion via a prebuilt connection that allows for seamless interaction. You won’t need IT support to get started, in most instances.
Karmak Fusion sends transaction data to AvaTax, and AvaTax sends back the tax total. Customers, salespeople, and others can see the tax owed in real time — in your shopping cart, for example.
AvaTax is updated at regular intervals to reflect changing rates and rules in the 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions. That means you can stop looking up sales tax rates altogether.
AvaTax takes you from sales tax calculation to filing in one fell swoop. Just pull your transaction data from AvaTax to prepare your returns each filing period. Or let us handle your returns and filing as part of our Avalara Returns service.
24/7 access to your AvaTax transaction history comes in handy for many reasons, especially during an audit. The dashboard is simple to navigate.
With a 60-day money-back guarantee and an accuracy guarantee (subject to our terms and conditions), AvaTax is tax software you’ll appreciate having in your corner.
Getting up and running with AvaTax
Implementing AvaTax? We’ve got you covered. Avalara makes it easy and requires minimal support from your IT resources.
Learn how to use AvaTax
With a Help Center that includes free classes, on-demand videos, and more, you can learn how to use each part of AvaTax effectively. Avalara also offers technical support packages to help you implement and use the solution.
Show me how
Configure AvaTax for your business
Our setup wizard walks you through each step of configuring AvaTax, from your company profile to your tax settings. Typical setup includes:
- Assigning and applying tax schedules to your customers
- Selecting calculation settings for various tax types
- Setting up taxability information for products
- Managing nexus settings
- Setting up tax exemption rules and tax-exempt customers
- Configuring more advanced rules
Identify where to collect sales tax (where you have nexus)
A key part of the setup process is designating the states in which you need to collect tax. Not sure? Get a nexus analysis study.
As tax responsibilities (including nexus) expand for your business, it’s easy to have AvaTax collect in more places — it only takes a few clicks to update your nexus settings.
Everyone’s asking, so we answered
Avalara AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. If you need to calculate tax on international transactions, AvaTax offers an option for that too. Avalara also has solutions to prepare and file your returns, as well as easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, all of which integrate seamlessly with AvaTax.
If you’re an AvaTax customer in good standing, and you suffer a negative audit finding and financial loss due to an inaccurate result returned by AvaTax, Avalara will pay your uncollected tax, penalties, and interest, or refund your prior 12 months’ service fee, whichever is lower. Additional limitations apply. Our guarantee is subject to the conditions in our terms.
Avalara provides a 12-month agreement that you can pay annually or in monthly installments. Agreements automatically renew at the end of each term, but you can cancel before your new term begins, according to our terms.
Annually. If your plan allows for calculations on 500 transactions a year, for example, you can use those transactions anytime during your annual subscription term. Transactions don’t roll over and must be used within the subscription term in which they’re purchased.
Yes, you’ll have unlimited access to the Avalara Help Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week. More advanced support packages are also available to purchase.
Avalara needs an accurate and complete address, or the latitude and longitude (U.S. only), in order to calculate tax.
Yes, AvaTax calculates sales tax on credit memos.
Yes, AvaTax will manage your tax compliance across multiple companies, even across complex corporate structures (parent/child companies, etc.).
“AvaTax is the best. It calculates all our rates. We don’t have to worry about it. If we needed to turn on 15 more states tomorrow, we know we could.”
Andrea Riviezzo
Inovonics