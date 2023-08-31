Created with Sketch.

Integrated sales tax solution for Salesforce Service Cloud

Avalara AvaTax for Service Cloud provides flexibility to configure your unique tax compliance needs directly from your Salesforce platform. 

Video: See how easy it is to use Avalara to manage sales tax compliance within Salesforce Service Cloud

Tincidunt pulvinar in euismod pellentesque in in incidunt pulvinar in euismod pellentesque in in.

HOW IT WORKS

For field technicians, service agents and managers, and dispatchers:

1.

Install AvaTax for Service Cloud via install links and configure with your Avalara credentials

2.

Manage customizable fields and components to fit your needs

3.

Leverage AvaTax for Salesforce Mapper for advanced use cases

4.

Manually or automatically calculate tax on work orders, work order line items, and products consumed

The AvaTax for Service Cloud integration supports U.S. sales tax calculation.

View our installation guide here

Features and benefits

Seamless connection

Establish a direct link between AvaTax and Salesforce Service Cloud via a prebuilt connector for the smooth transmission of transactional data and more accurate tax calculations.

Customizable fields

Configure your unique tax requirements in a centralized location and use the AvaTax for Salesforce Mapper to easily map your Salesforce fields to AvaTax fields.

Address validation

Verify and correct addresses to get more accurate tax calculations on work orders, line items, and products consumed.  

Service report compatibility

Provide your customers a comprehensive overview of their service details and associated taxes by adding custom fields to the service report.

Other Avalara solutions

Avalara AvaTax

AvaTax provides cloud-based sales tax calculation with comprehensive, regularly updated tax rates.
Avalara Managed Returns

Avalara can help you simplify the returns filing process and can even remit payment on your behalf. 

Frequently asked questions

Avalara also integrates with: Sales Cloud, Commerce Cloud, B2C Commerce, B2B Commerce Classic, Order Management, Billing, CPQ, and Subscription Management.

Yes. You can use AvaTax for Salesforce Service Cloud with or without the Field Service add-on.

AvaTax for Salesforce Service Cloud supports Enterprise, Unlimited, and Developer editions of Service Cloud.

Yes. AvaTax can manage your sales tax compliance across multiple companies, and even manage the process across complex corporate structures (parent/subsidiary companies, etc.). The AvaTax for Salesforce Mapper will also support mappings of multiple companies.

Avalara AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. If you need to calculate tax on international transactions, AvaTax offers an option for that too. Avalara also has solutions to prepare and file your returns, as well as easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, all of which are tightly integrated with AvaTax.

