AvaTax works inside your software



uCommerce helps distributors by maximizing productivity and efficiency in every area of business. Even though uCommerce automates many elements of your business, managing sales tax often remains highly manual. When companies expand into new tax jurisdictions, managing sales tax becomes tedious, complex, and takes away time from profit-generating activities. Fortunately, there is a solution. Avalara, the industry's most trusted provider of sales and use tax compliance services has come together with uCommerce to create uCommerce. uCommerce streamlines the tax compliance process, saving time, reducing errors, and cutting costs. uCommerce powered by Avalara AvaTax performs address validation, jurisdiction determination, and rate calculations on-demand and in the cloud.