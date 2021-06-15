We help packages clear customs smoothly to keep your customers happy
Avalara is proud to be part of the UPS Digital Connections program.
Efficiently assign HS codes to your products to ship to 180+ countries
Efficiently assign HS codes to your products to ship to 180+ countries
Benefits for ecommerce businesses
Simplify international shipping while improving customer experience.
Save money with subsidized implementation of Avalara Tariff Code Classification as part of the UPS Digital Connections program
Reduce customs delays, rejected shipments, and unhappy customers that come with improperly applied tariff codes or surprise fees assessed on delivery
Include the full landed cost estimate in real time, at the point of purchase, so you can enable customer-friendly DDP shipping upon checkout
Save money with subsidized implementation of Avalara Tariff Code Classification as part of the UPS Digital Connections program
Reduce customs delays, rejected shipments, and unhappy customers that come with improperly applied tariff codes or surprise fees assessed on delivery
Include the full landed cost estimate in real time, at the point of purchase, so you can enable customer-friendly DDP shipping upon checkout
Improve your process for international sales
01
Fill out the form above to speak with an Avalara representative about how we can work with your business
02
Apply your UPS Digital Connections funds to implement Avalara Tariff Code Classification
03
Offload product classification for your product catalog with HS codes for shipping to over 180 countries
Connect to the platforms you have now, as well as the ones you’ll need as your business grows. Avalara has prebuilt integrations for a variety of systems including:
Ecommerce platforms
Order management systems (OMS)
Marketplaces
Customer relationship management (CRM)
Point-of-sale (POS) systems
Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification
Automate tariff code mapping and identification with artificial intelligence (AI).
Mapping products to country-specific tariff codes (8–10 digits) is a complex and time-consuming process. Automate your Harmonized System (HS) code assignments for improved accuracy and smoother customs clearance.
Identify HS codes for products automatically
Keep pace with your own international growth
Save time by automating manual processes
“During the calls with the Avalara Item Classification team, they really dug in to understand our products and manufacturing processes. I could tell there was a real sense of urgency, and a serious commitment to understanding our needs.”
Go beyond tariff classification
Avalara’s international tax solutions make it easier to sell anywhere in the world. In addition to automating the process of identifying and mapping tariff codes to goods, Avalara can help you with registration, calculating customs duties and import taxes, VAT returns and reporting, and fiscal representation.
Go beyond tariff classification
Avalara’s international tax solutions make it easier to sell anywhere in the world. In addition to automating the process of identifying and mapping tariff codes to goods, Avalara can help you with registration, calculating customs duties and import taxes, VAT returns and reporting, and fiscal representation.