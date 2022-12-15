Build a more accurate and efficient property tax compliance line of business.
Avalara Property Tax for Accountants can help your firm offer comprehensive property tax compliance while minimizing data entry and maximizing accuracy.
Fill out the form
Centralize client property tax compliance activities in one secure hub.
Automated data entry
Simplify compliance with automated data entry for critical assessment notices and tax bill document management.
Property tax management
Manage client deadlines, returns (including asset categorization and valuation schedules), assessment notices, appeals, and tax bills in one system.
Visibility across client accounts
Pull key reports and analytics for quick visibility into clients’ complete property tax management cycle, including due dates, values, and more.
Manage tax bills for multiple clients
Handle tax bills for hundreds of clients from multiple jurisdictions, with differing due dates and terms.
Scan tax bills and automate data extraction.
Track deadlines across client accounts.
Aggregate tax bill supporting documents in one secure hub.
Digitize a paper-based compliance process
Streamline manual, complex, and time-consuming compliance tasks.
Manual data entry is cumbersome and errors can result in missed due dates, penalties, and/or overpayment on assessments.
Client returns prep is paper-heavy, with costly efforts to identify forms and monitor jurisdiction-specific updates.
Manage integration with client fixed assets solutions and client fixed assets depreciation.
Build a property tax appeals advisory business
Supporting client property tax compliance is a great way to position your firm to assist with client property tax appeals.
All client property tax data and documents have already been gathered by the firm.
Identify and work opportunities for appeal using a centralized repository of tax information.
Frequently asked questions
A firm managing 250+ returns for multiple clients would see value in adopting Avalara Property Tax for Accountants.
Avalara Property Tax for Accountants uses a volume-based pricing model based on the number of assessments, returns, bills, or documents in the system.
No, Avalara Property Tax for Accountants centralizes returns preparation and supports return prep accuracy, making it easier for you to file them on time.
Implementation is customized for your firm so the system reflects your firm-specific processes and priorities.
