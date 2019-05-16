Avalara TrustFile
Sales tax preparation and filing for online sellers
Features and benefits
Using your sales data, TrustFile will prepare returns for the states you’ve indicated. After prep, file your returns with a single click.
TrustFile integrates with QuickBooks, Amazon, and other widely used shopping carts, marketplaces, and accounting software. TrustFile also accepts CSV data files.
Your TrustFile subscription price remains the same through the year no matter your monthly sales volume.
We’ll send you reminders each month you have returns due — because no one likes late fees or filing calendars.
You’ll always have access to our self-service support center.
Connect your Fulfillment by Amazon seller account to receive a report detailing total FBA sales fulfilled out of each warehouse, total FBA sales volume by state, and first sale date for each state.
Integrations
Avalara TrustFile can automatically pull your sales data from popular marketplaces and ecommerce apps.
A few of the things that set TrustFile apart
Prior to filing, review your return in the same state-approved form you're already familiar with. See list of supported forms.
Prior to filing, review your return in the same state-approved form you're already familiar with. See list of supported forms.
Your subscription fee stays the same no matter how many sales you make throughout the year.
Your report will detail your total FBA sales fulfilled out of each warehouse, total FBA sales volume by state, and first sale date for each state.
TrustFile makes it easy to edit and make adjustments to your sales data after it’s been synced
Account for merchandise returns from prior filing periods without requiring an amended return.
TrustFile uses your tax calculations to prepare your returns, handling your nontaxable items and exempt sales. So you don’t pay more (or less) than you need to.
Get your sales tax returns done in three steps
1. Sync your sales data
TrustFile pulls your sales data from the marketplaces and ecommerce apps you already use including QuickBooks and Amazon, or you can upload it via CSV file.
2. TrustFile seamlessly prepares your returns
Using your sales data, TrustFile will prepare returns for the states you’ve indicated. To top it off, we’ll also prepare a file-ready, printable PDF of your returns.
3. File with a single click
File your prepared returns electronically and schedule future filings with auto-file.