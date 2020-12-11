2021 sales tax changes report

Like the fuel industry, the hospitality industry suffered immensely when COVID-19 first hit. Yet while travel and hotel stays are still down , the short-term rental industry has largely rebounded, with travelers seeking locations far from large metro areas. People want to experience something, anything, other than the confines of home, but cleanliness and safety are top of mind.

The short-term rental industry has been in growth mode for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic slammed the brakes. In the early days of the pandemic, both hotels and short-term rental operators suffered mass cancellations as travel plummeted. Vacation rentals were hit even harder when a number of local and state directives closed vacation rentals altogether as part of pandemic lockdowns, while hotels were allowed to continue operating in some cases.

With the aim of helping businesses and bolstering the economy, some states offered tax relief in the form of more time to file and pay as well as waived penalties and interest for late payments.

However, the 2020 vacation rental landscape turned out to be brighter than expected. As states loosened restrictions, demand for vacation rentals grew, especially those properties located in more remote or rural areas. They proved to be the perfect solution for pandemic travel, offering travelers the ability to get away while maintaining social distance and, in many cases, working remotely. Hotels did not fare quite as well, with a projected 37% decline in demand for 2020.

As the short-term rental industry settled into new normalcy this summer, governments resumed their scrutiny of the industry, continuing a yearslong trend of local authorities placing stricter rules on vacation rentals.

Local authorities have passed laws requiring vacation rentals to have special licenses or permits, notify neighbors of the property status, designate round-the-clock contacts in case of complaints, and install noise-monitoring equipment, among other rules. Many cities have also restricted vacation rentals to certain neighborhoods, limited the total number of short-term rental licenses issued, or required them to be a certain distance from one another.

These laws often include lodging taxes, which both hotels and vacation rental operators must collect from guests. Lodging taxes are locally determined and can be made up of sales taxes, tourism taxes, transient occupancy taxes, and more, often from more than one jurisdiction — for example, for the city, county, and state.

Hotels have been more uniformly regulated and so have generally collected these taxes as a matter of course for years, and governments are increasingly taking steps to ensure short-term rentals do the same. Some governments have simply made it clear that short-term rentals are subject to existing lodging taxes, but others have created new taxes — often an easier sell to the public than sales or income taxes because generally visitors, not residents, pay the tax.

With the pandemic slashing local government budgets, and hotel revenues suffering, the trend of governments looking to maximize lodging tax collection from vacation rentals is sure to continue.