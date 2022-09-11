Vape product manufacturers had until September 2020 to submit applications to the FDA for authorization to be a deemed tobacco product. In order to be approved, they needed to provide clinical trial data showing their products met regulatory standards for health effects. Makers of e-cigarettes containing synthetic nicotine had less than two months to apply to the FDA for authorization after Congress passed a law giving the FDA authority over lab-created nicotine products.

As of June 2022, the FDA had approved applications for 23 electronic nicotine delivery systems (or ENDS), but has rejected about a million other applications. Many of the rejected applications were for flavored vape products. In June 2022, the FDA banned the sale and distribution of Juul vaping products, one of the most popular brands on the market, and ordered those already in stores to be removed. Juul immediately went to court and received a temporary stay on the ban. This isn’t over.

While cigarette sales are declining, the global vaping market was valued at $18.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a rate of 30% through 2030. The FDA will likely continue to tighten the reins on the vaping industry. A Gallup survey of American adults shows 61% of respondents want laws on e-cigarettes to be made stricter. Some in the industry wonder what will happen to existing inventory for products that can no longer be sold in the U.S. In certain cases, the FDA is allowing manufacturers to export their vapor products to other nations. Thirty-six countries prohibit the sale of vaping products.