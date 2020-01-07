Where the goods are supplied to the final customer’s warehouse and are under their control even if legal title does not transfer, then there is the possibility to avoid the requirement for the foreign consignor to VAT register in Belgium.

However, the stock simplification option in Belgium is complicated mainly because of the administrative burden for the customer/consignee. The buyer should record an intra-community supply on receipt of the goods, and then a domestic reverse charge sale when the goods’ title is transferred. The following requirements must be satisfied:

The seller does not have a Belgian VAT number

The goods are held by the customer on a sale or return contractual basis

The seller have concluded a consignment contract

The buyer maintains books to record the stock in Belgium on behalf of the seller, and retains documentary proof of the purchase and use of the stock.

The buyer supplies the customer with a special goods transfer note (similar to an invoice with disclosure details.

Note, aside from intra-community supplies, it is also potentially possible to use the call off stock simplification for certain imports.