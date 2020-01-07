Italy consignment call-off stock VAT

Foreign entities maintaining stocks of goods in Italy when they have no local permanent establishment (local company, staff, offices etc.) may have to register for Italian VAT to record and report the arrivals/import of goods into Italy and subsequent sale.

Italian VAT stock simplification

For EU VAT compliance purposes, there are two types of stock regimes.  Below is a summary of how they are applied in Italy:

Italian Call Off Stock

Where goods are held under the full control of single Italian customer on a sale or return (contratti estimator - where legal title does not pass till the goods are retrieved by the customer) there is a simplification exemption which means there is no requirement to register the foreign company for Italian VAT.

The customer is deemed to have made an intra-community supply when they withdraw the goods. Both parties must complete a special stock agreement to support this VAT arrangement.  Also, the goods must be transferred legally to the consignee within one year.

Italian Consignment Stock

Where goods are held in a warehouse for multiple customers in Italy, and remain under the control of the foreign company, there is an obligation to register for Italian VAT.

However, Italian domestic reverse charge rules may apply.

Note, if the goods are coming from outside the EU, they are an import (as opposed to an intra-community supply), and a registration may be required on this basis alone.

Click for free Italian VAT info

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

Need a fiscal representative in Italy?

Non-EU businesses selling in Italy will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.

Get fiscal rep in Italy

Need help with your Italian VAT compliance?


Researching Italian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Italy VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/italy,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/italy
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/italy,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/italy
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/italy,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/italy
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/italy,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/italy
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

Get free VAT help
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Where should I be VAT registered?

Get a free, Europe-wide, VAT assessment in minutes.

Europe VAT Risk Assessment graph showing countries in green, yellow, and red.
Check now

Menu

Europe

Africa and Middle East

Asia

Central & South America

North America

Oceania