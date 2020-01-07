Where goods are held under the full control of single Italian customer on a sale or return (contratti estimator - where legal title does not pass till the goods are retrieved by the customer) there is a simplification exemption which means there is no requirement to register the foreign company for Italian VAT.

The customer is deemed to have made an intra-community supply when they withdraw the goods. Both parties must complete a special stock agreement to support this VAT arrangement. Also, the goods must be transferred legally to the consignee within one year.