2015 EU VAT changes to electronic B2C services

On the 1 January 2015 the EU implemented major changes to the VAT rules on the sale of digital services to EU consumers by EU businesses. The changes included a shift in the place of supply rules from the country of the supplier to the country of the consumer – which may mean using different countries’ VAT rates and rules. There was also be a new, simplified procedure (‘MOSS’) for reporting VAT through a single web portal for all countries they are selling into.



These changes reflect the existing regime for digital B2C consumer sales by non-EU businesses, and the treatment of B2B services by all companies, which changed in 2010. The rules for B2B digital services supplied to EU consumers by non-EU sellers have already been changed, and you can read more here about the so-called non-Union Scheme.