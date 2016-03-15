17th Annual VAT Forum Summit
- Mar 15, 2016 | Jason Moore
This year's Annual VAT Summit, sponsored by Avalara, will be an opportunity for VAT managers, consultants, officials from national VAT authorities and the European Commission to discuss hot topics for businesses and to inform companies and consultants of the latest changes to EC and national VAT legislation.
Who should attend the summit?
- VAT managers working in a multinational environment
- VAT compliance managers responsible for VAT reporting in different Member States
- VAT officials dealing with large and foreign taxable persons
- VAT advisers serving multinational clients
When and where
27-28-29 April 2016
Berlin - Kempinski Hotel Bristol *****
What can you expect to learn at this VAT Summit?
The use of a VAT engine
- The technical VAT issues: get your master data right
- Establishing the need to use a VAT engine
- The implementation of a VAT engine
- The onboarding of small business partners: facilitation of their process change
- The point of view of a service provider with respect to VAT Compliance
VAT compliant online shopping
- The VAT technical issues: when is MOSS applicable? When are the distance sales rules applicable? What are your liabilities?
- The Nike online shop in practice
VAT compliance automation
- The technical VAT issues
- Establishing the need to use an automated VAT compliance application
- The implementation of an automated VAT compliance application
Real-time data transfer
- An insight in the method of real-time reporting in Brazil
- The technical VAT issues
- The technical IT issues
What’s new in the EU?
- The upcoming developments in the EU following the work of the VAT Expert Group
About VAT Forum
VAT Forum is an international partnership of indirect tax specialists that was founded in 1999 by Professor Patrick Wille, along with other independent VAT consultants and member companies.
It consists of partners (highly experienced independent VAT consultants), and members (companies that trade across borders). The Forum organises activities and provides services for its members.
It is a fact that VAT is becoming a major issue and a significant liability for those businesses that are active across borders in Europe; this is not only the case for multinational firms, but also for smaller companies that trade within Europe.
For this reason, it is VAT Forum’s main aim to support the VAT compliance requirements of its members actively, by means of short and long-term training programmes, conferences, information dissemination, weekly newsletters, technical discussion groups, lobbying and networking.
Speakers, moderators, panel members
Prof. Patrick Wille, Managing Director of THE VAT HOUSE and President of VAT Forum (Belgium)
Isabelle Desmeytere, Managing Director of VAT Forum (Belgium)
Dr. Hannes Gurtner, Partner and Head of VAT at LeitnerLeitner (Austria)
Iris Schaefer, Owner of WP/StB Iris Schaefer (Germany)
Dorota Baczewska-Golińska, Partner and Owner of ITA Doradztwo Podatkowe Sp. z o.o. (Poland)
Ranetta Petrovácz, Owner and Partner, Petitum Kft (Hungary)
Mats Holmlund, VAT Partner at Skeppsbron Skatt (Sweden)
Stamatis Papahimonas, Managing Partner, A & P Tax and Finance (Greece)
Fernando Matesanz, Managing Director of Spanish VAT Services Asesores (Spain)
Raymond Feen, Owner of ALLVAT (The Netherlands)
Marnix Cornette, Owner and Partner, RFN (France)
Dr. Stefan Maunz, Managing Partner at KÜFFNER MAUNZ LANGER ZUGMAIER (Germany)
David Stokes, Director of Accordance Technical Services Ltd (United Kingdom)
Morten Stegard, Owner of Stegard Law – VAT Consulting AS (Norway)
Vera Kabout, International Account Manager at Edicom
Pablo Lujan, Associate and Head of Compliance at IVA Consulta (Spain)
Cristian Radulescu, Partner at Taxhouse (Romania)
Dr. Jan Kaucký, Owner of RNDr. Jan Kaucký (Czech Republic)
Conceição Gamito, Managing Associate and Head of Indirect Taxes at Vieira de Almeida (Portugal)
Alessandro Portale, Owner and Partner, Studio Portale (Italy)
Christiaan van der Valk, President of Trustweaver
Nadia Van Puymbroeck, Senior Tax Manager at Yara
Jos Feyaerts, Managing Director of InCoPro
Liesbeth Geypen, Head of Tax Compliance and Accounting Services Europe at DHL
Eliza Alberts-Muller, Managing Partner at Tytho
Magdalena Skawinska, Manager of EMEA Indirect Tax at Nike (to be confirmed)
Lorry Limbourg, European Indirect Tax Director of Coca-Cola Services
Lode Geysen, DHL (to be confirmed)
Robbert Hoogeveen, Managing Director of Key Group
Kevin Riegelsberger, Chief Strategic Initiatives Officer at Avalara