17th Annual VAT Forum Summit

This year's Annual VAT Summit, sponsored by Avalara, will be an opportunity for VAT managers, consultants, officials from national VAT authorities and the European Commission to discuss hot topics for businesses and to inform companies and consultants of the latest changes to EC and national VAT legislation.

What can you expect to learn at this VAT Summit?

What can you expect to learn at this VAT Summit?

VAT Forum is an international partnership of indirect tax specialists that was founded in 1999 by Professor Patrick Wille, along with other independent VAT consultants and member companies.

It consists of partners (highly experienced independent VAT consultants), and members (companies that trade across borders). The Forum organises activities and provides services for its members.

It is a fact that VAT is becoming a major issue and a significant liability for those businesses that are active across borders in Europe; this is not only the case for multinational firms, but also for smaller companies that trade within Europe.

For this reason, it is VAT Forum’s main aim to support the VAT compliance requirements of its members actively, by means of short and long-term training programmes, conferences, information dissemination, weekly newsletters, technical discussion groups, lobbying and networking.