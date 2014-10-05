2015 VAT rate increases

Below is a summary of planned increases in Value Added Tax around the world in 2015. You review global VAT rates and EU VAT rates by clicking.

Bahamas introduces VAT at 7.5% in 2015

Czech Republic introduces 10% reduced VAT 2015

Egypt aims to introduce VAT in 2015

Luxembourg raises VAT 2% to 17% in 2015

Iceland cuts VAT to 24% 2015

Italy is considering a VAT rise in 2015 / 16

Japan delays Consumption Tax rise from 8% to 10% till 2017

Malaysia introduces 6% GST in April 2015

Peru cuts VAT rate in 2015 and 2016

Portugal withdraws plan to raise VAT in 2015

Sri Lanka cuts VAT to 11% 2015

Suriname to introduce VAT in January 2015