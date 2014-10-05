2015 VAT rate increases
- Oct 5, 2014 | Richard Asquith
Below is a summary of planned increases in Value Added Tax around the world in 2015. You review global VAT rates and EU VAT rates by clicking.
Bahamas introduces VAT at 7.5% in 2015
Czech Republic introduces 10% reduced VAT 2015
Egypt aims to introduce VAT in 2015
Luxembourg raises VAT 2% to 17% in 2015
Italy is considering a VAT rise in 2015 / 16
Japan delays Consumption Tax rise from 8% to 10% till 2017
Malaysia introduces 6% GST in April 2015
Peru cuts VAT rate in 2015 and 2016
Portugal withdraws plan to raise VAT in 2015
Sri Lanka cuts VAT to 11% 2015
