5 EU countries demand anti-VAT fraud powers

The finance ministers of five European Union countries have called for more powers to combat VAT fraud which costs the EU up to €100 billion per annum.

The countries, in Central and Eastern Europe include: Austria Bulgaria; Czech Republic; Hungary and Slovakia. Since major VAT fraud emerged over ten years ago in Western Europe, it has now spread to the east as organised gangs have sought new regimes that are vulnerable.

The principle new measure called for is the ability to impose the reverse charge on any domestic sales above a certain level. At present, EU countries only have the power to do so for certain fraud-sensitive industries such as computer chips, mobile phones and precious metals.

It is anticipated that a further 5 countries will join the campaign shortly. One of these countries may be German as their State Secretary, Micahel Meister, attended the meeting as an observer. The group of countries will propose the EU VAT changes to the Commission in the forthcoming months.