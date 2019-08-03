Albania is to require all taxpayers to submit B2B and B2C invoices in real-time from 1 January 2020. From 2020, all invoices must be live reported to the tax authorities. All filings and supporting records must also be processed electronically.

The Albanian authorities hope to increase VAT revenues by 15% with this new e-invoice initiative. Recently, Italy stated that it had closed its VAT gap by over 10% with its new SdI e-invoice initiative this year.