Albania VAT compliance changes
- Oct 4, 2014 | Richard Asquith
Albania has further harmonised its VAT Code with the EU VAT Directive. Major changes include:
- A new VAT registration threshold will be set; currently all businesses must register prior to their first taxable supply
- VAT credits (where sales VAT is less than input VAT suffered on purchases) will be refunded within 60 days
- The Albanian VAT rate is set at 20% on most supplies
- The following supplies are exempt: exports; medicines, digital advertising; and books and print supplies
- VAT exempt status is to be eliminated no the following supplies: agricultural machinery; supplies to the hydropower industry
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara