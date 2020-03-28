Algeria gives VAT filings and payment coronavirus deferment
- Mar 28, 2020 | Richard Asquith
The Directorate of General Taxes has announced delays in the monthly Value Added Tax return, ‘Declaration G50’, for small businesses.
This is generally due on the 20th of the month. No returns are now required until 20 April 2020. Other tax returns have also been extended.
Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara