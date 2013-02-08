Andorra clarifies new VAT rates

Andorra introduced a full EU-style VAT regime from the 1 January 2013. This included the new tax at 4.5%, replacing the old sales tax.

It has recently clarified the supplies subject to the higher, 9.5% VAT rate. Most of these are financial services, which are generally exempt in European Union member countries.

The following supplies are subject to VAT of only 1%:

Basic foods

Newspapers and journals

Water

The following supplies are to be charged at 0%:

Public health and medicines