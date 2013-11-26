Angola VAT invoice changes

Angola has issued new tax guidance on the requirements for VAT invoices . This has been published in the official Gazette, and comes into effect on 30 November 2013.

The new requirements for VAT invoices include:

Name, address and tax id number of the supplier

Name, address and tax id number of the customer

Invoice dates

Delivery dates of goods

Unique, sequential numbering of invoices

Details of the goods (including quantities) or services

Gross price, tax rate applied and total net price

Invoices should be issued within 5 working days of the supply of the goods or services. There is a threshold of Kwanzas 1,000 below which no invoice is required.