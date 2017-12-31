Arab Gulf VAT live today

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have today become the two latest states to impose Value Added Tax on their consumers. From midnight, 5% VAT became due on most transactions, including between companies (but with the right to reclaim).

In 2016, the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council signed the VAT Agreement, committing them to each launch a 5% VAT regime, including a single union area with harmonised tax principles and simplifications on intra-state trade.

The current status by nation is as follows: