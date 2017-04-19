Argentina exempts foreigners from hotel VAT
- Apr 19, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Argentina has exempted non-resident visitors from VAT on hotel and related accommodation services. This tax subsidy is extended to breakfast services provided as part of any overnight stays.
The VAT liability will be immediately re-credited to foreigners via their paying credit card if they can provide proof of their non-resident status.
