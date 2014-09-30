Argentina imposes withholding tax on B2C broadcast services
The taxing municipality of Buenos Aires has extended its gross receipts tax to include a range of online broadcast services.
The tax is charged at 3% of fees, and is administered by credit and debit card companies, and is separate from Argentinian VAT.
The broadcast service included within the new measures include:
- Charges for streaming films and TV shows
- Charges for downloads of films
- Online subscriptions for games
The move follows similar proposals this week from China for a tax on e-commerce.
