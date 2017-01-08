Argentina non-resident VAT
- Jan 8, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Argentina has updated the rules on non-resident service providers providing taxable supplies in-country. The current standard VAT rate in Argentina is 21%.
Any such provider must have their local agent, intermediary or customer act as the VAT payer. In this case, the payer should withhold the VAT due on their payment to the vendor.
