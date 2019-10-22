Argentina rolls out digital VAT books
Argentina is starting the roll out of its standard digital VAT book regime, which requires taxpayers to maintain tax-related transactions in prescribed digital ledger formats. The ledgers include: sales; purchases; imports; and exports.
The first wave of taxpayers subject to the digital VAT books obligation started on 1 October 2019. The next wave, taxpayers with sales of $500,000 and below are included from 1 January 2020. A third wave, with sales between $500,000 and $2m, will start in March 2020. The fourth wave will start in May 2020 for businesses with sales above $2m. Other groups, including those exempt from VAT, will start in July 2020.
