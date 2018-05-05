Argentina levies VAT on non-resident digital services
- May 5, 2018 | Richard Asquith
From April 2018, Argentina introduced VAT on digital services to consumers provided by foreign providers.
The obligation to collect and report the VAT due falls on an intermediary, such as a credit card or collection agent. Otherwise, the consumer should declare and remit the VAT to the Federal Tax Authority.
The changes, including in Law 27,430, modify the VAT Act. The income on services affected include:
- Hosting web pages and sites
- Cloud based software and related services
- Providing computer and related programs and updates
- Providing remote management and modification of online services and support
- Data storage
- Digital products and related
- Streaming or downloads of music, games and video
- Internet access and services
Latest Argentine news
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/latin-america/argentina,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/latin-america/argentina,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post
Nov-8-2022
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/latin-america/argentina,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post
Jul-4-2022
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara