Australia considers GST VAT increase
- Jun 1, 2013 | Richard Asquith
The political parties in Australia are debating and increase in the Australian VAT / GST rate.
The opposition parties have refused to rule out an increase of the current 10%, or indeed extending it to other goods and services. The Labor government has spoken against this, warning voters that the opposition would raise the tax rate which is low compared to other countries. The New Zealand GST rate is 15%. The average European VAT rate is over 21%.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara