Australia delays foreign e-Commerce GST to Jul 2018
- Jun 16, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Australia has confirmed that it will delay the imposition of 10% GST on sales of low-value goods to its consumers by non-resident e-Commerce companies.
It had been proposed that the low-value GST-exempt threshold of AUS$1,000 per package be withdrawn. This would require foreign sellers to GST register if their annual sales were above AUS$75,000 per annum.
However, concerns raised by eBay, Amazon and Alibaba about the readiness of online merchants has meant the bill has been shelved for 1 year.
The delay will not apply to the new requirement for foreign providers of B2C e-Services to charge 10% GST from 1 July 2017.
