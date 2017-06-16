VATLive > Blog > GST > Australia delays foreign e-Commerce GST to Jul 2018 - Avalara

  • Jun 16, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Australia delays foreign e-Commerce GST to Jul 2018

Australia has confirmed that it will delay the imposition of 10% GST on sales of low-value goods to its consumers by non-resident e-Commerce companies.

It had been proposed that the low-value GST-exempt threshold of AUS$1,000 per package be withdrawn.  This would require foreign sellers to GST register if their annual sales were above AUS$75,000 per annum.

However, concerns raised by eBay, Amazon and Alibaba about the readiness of online merchants has meant the bill has been shelved for 1 year.

The delay will not apply to the new requirement for foreign providers of B2C e-Services to charge 10% GST from 1 July 2017.

Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara