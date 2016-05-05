Australia drops low-value goods GST relief

Australia is to withdraw the AUD 1,000 GST free threshold on the import of goods. The relief enabled consumers to buy goods from major online retailers without the 10% GST that domestic platforms had to charge them.

Any foreign supplier of B2C goods will have to GST register for sales of low-value goods if their annual Australian sales are above AUD 75,000.

The new rule comes into place from 1 July 2017.