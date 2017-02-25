VATLive > Blog > GST > Australia GST on Uber drivers - Avalara

Australia GST on Uber drivers

  • Feb 25, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Australia GST on Uber drivers

The Australian Federal Court has ruled that drivers providing paid-for car-sharing rides should charge Goods and Services Tax (GST) at 10% Uber BV v. Commissioner of Taxation [2017] FCA 110.

There will be no GST threshold for these services – all rides will attract GST.  Whilst there is a registration threshold of AUS$ 75,000 for the supply of most goods and services, taxi-related services do not benefit from this.

The ruling will require all Uber drivers to register immediately for GST, obtain a number, charge GST and remit it to the Australian authorities.

Click for free Australian GST info

Australia GST news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/oceania/australia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/australia,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/oceania/australia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/australia,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/oceania/australia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/australia,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst
May-31-2022

Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara