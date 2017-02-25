Australia GST on Uber drivers
- Feb 25, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The Australian Federal Court has ruled that drivers providing paid-for car-sharing rides should charge Goods and Services Tax (GST) at 10% Uber BV v. Commissioner of Taxation [2017] FCA 110.
There will be no GST threshold for these services – all rides will attract GST. Whilst there is a registration threshold of AUS$ 75,000 for the supply of most goods and services, taxi-related services do not benefit from this.
The ruling will require all Uber drivers to register immediately for GST, obtain a number, charge GST and remit it to the Australian authorities.
