Australia GST registrations for e-commerce July 2018

  • Feb 5, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Australia has stepped-up Goods and Services Tax registrations for non-resident companies selling goods to consumers.

From 1 July 2018, Australia is withdrawing the AUS$ 1,000 low value imported goods GST and customs exemption.  This is to provide a level-playing field for tax purposes with local retailers who must charge the indirect tax.

There is an annual registration threshold of AUS$ 75,000 per annum. If selling below this level, there is no requirement to register. This excludes sales made via marketplaces where the marketplace is the vendor.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara