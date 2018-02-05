Australia GST registrations for e-commerce July 2018

Australia has stepped-up Goods and Services Tax registrations for non-resident companies selling goods to consumers.

From 1 July 2018, Australia is withdrawing the AUS$ 1,000 low value imported goods GST and customs exemption. This is to provide a level-playing field for tax purposes with local retailers who must charge the indirect tax.

There is an annual registration threshold of AUS$ 75,000 per annum. If selling below this level, there is no requirement to register. This excludes sales made via marketplaces where the marketplace is the vendor.