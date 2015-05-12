Australia levies 10% GST on foreign digital services - July 2017

Australia has announced in this week's annual budget plans to make supplies of digital services by non-resident providers to consumers subject to 10% Australian GST. The measure will raise an estimated AUS$ 350million. The implementation date of the new measure will be 1st July 2017.

This will require companies such as Apple, Google, Netflix, Amazon and Skype to register as foreign GST businesses for the first time, charge Australian GST and submit regular filings and payments to the Australian tax office. The Australian Federal Treasury will include the following services in the new tax: e-books; streaming music, films or games; membership to online clubs or dating services; digital newspapers; and SaaS software or hosting-type services.