Australia levies 10% GST on foreign e-Commerce

Australia has announced plans to include the sale of goods to consumers from foreign resident e-Commerce sites within the 10% Goods & Services Tax net. The change will come into affect on 1 July 2017.

15 June 2017 Update: the House of Representatives approved this enacting Bill this week. The Bill now passes to the Senate and is still on course to go live on 1 July 2017.

The decision was taken last week by the Abbott government in conjunction with representatives of the Australian states. It is estimated that the change could raise AUS$ 1billion for administrative costs of just AUS$ 37million per annum.

This change to goods coincides with Australia’s plans to levy GST on digital services from abroad.