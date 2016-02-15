Australia no GST rise
- Feb 15, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The Australian government has confirmed that it is no longer considering a rise to the country’s 10% Goods and Services Tax.
The idea had gained the backing of the business community which is seeking a cut in the Australian corporation tax rate. There had also been demands for a superannuation tax reduction, to be funded by a potential GST rise to 15%.
Australia will continue with its plan to impose GST on foreign providers of digital services to its consumers.
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara