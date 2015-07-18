Australia plan to lower GST threshold on foreign e-commerce
- Jul 18, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Australia is in advanced discussions to significantly lower its AUS$ 1,000 GST exemption on consumer goods bought from foreign websites. Currently, shoppers may make single transactions below the threshold exempt from Australian Goods and Services Tax.
The Australian Finance Minister confirmed this week that he was progressing discussions between the Australian states, and was hopeful of agreement shortly. Foreign sales account for approximately $4 billion of the total of $17 billion.
2017 GST on digital goods and services
From 2017 Australia will levy GST on digital services, such as apps, online games and music, purchased on foreign websites. This will require foreign providers of such e-services to register for GST.