Austria increases reduced VAT rates 2016

  • Mar 27, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Austria has announced in its latest budget a rise in its reduced VAT rates from 1 January 2016.

The current 10% rate will be increased to 13% on the following supplies:

  • Hotel accommodation
  • Printed books, newspapers and magazines
  • Residential property rent

The following goods will remain at 10%:

  • Foodstuffs
  • Medicines

The standard Austrian VAT rate of 20% will remain unchanged. So too will the special 19% rate for Mittelberg and Jungholz.

