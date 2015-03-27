Austria increases reduced VAT rates 2016
- Mar 27, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Austria has announced in its latest budget a rise in its reduced VAT rates from 1 January 2016.
The current 10% rate will be increased to 13% on the following supplies:
- Hotel accommodation
- Printed books, newspapers and magazines
- Residential property rent
The following goods will remain at 10%:
- Foodstuffs
- Medicines
The standard Austrian VAT rate of 20% will remain unchanged. So too will the special 19% rate for Mittelberg and Jungholz.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara