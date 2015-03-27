Austria increases reduced VAT rates 2016

Austria has announced in its latest budget a rise in its reduced VAT rates from 1 January 2016.

The current 10% rate will be increased to 13% on the following supplies:

Hotel accommodation

Printed books, newspapers and magazines

Residential property rent

The following goods will remain at 10%:

Foodstuffs

Medicines

The standard Austrian VAT rate of 20% will remain unchanged. So too will the special 19% rate for Mittelberg and Jungholz.