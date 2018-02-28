Austria lowers hotel VAT to 10%
- Feb 28, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Austria is to lower the VAT rate on accommodation services, including hotels and bed & breakfast rooms and related services.
The supplies will be moved from the current reduced rate of 13% to 10% from 1 November 2018.
Most countries in the EU subsidies their tourism sectors such subsidies. The exceptions include the UK, Slovakia and Denmark.
