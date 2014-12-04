Austria place of supply, invoices and other VAT changes
- Dec 4, 2014 | Richard Asquith
The Ministry of Finance has this week introduced a number of changes the Austrian VAT code, USt Wartungserlass 2914.
The main changes include:
- The VAT place of supply for the provision of temporary employees is now to be where the staff are deployed.
- The provision of discount cards is not subject to the VAT exemption afforded to securities
- The provision of management services to special investment funds is now VAT exempt
- The threshold for the use of simplified VAT invoices has been increased to Euro 400 per supply
- The income of overseas branches may not be included within the calculation for deductible input VAT
- Services supplied in close-conjunction with exempt sporting activities provided by a charitable organization are now also exempt from VAT
- The place of supply for electricity services is now the location of the business customer. In the case of non-VAT registered persons and consumers, it is the place where the supply is provided. You can review 2015 EU VAT rates here.
- The taxable consideration for travel agent services selling packages does not include a discretionary discount given by the travel agent without reference to the holiday company
Need help with your Austrian VAT compliance?
Researching Austrian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Austria VAT news
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/austria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/austria
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/austria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/austria
Nov-8-2022
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/austria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/austria
Jul-4-2022
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/austria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/austria
May-31-2022
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara