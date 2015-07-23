VATLive > Blog > European News > Austria proposes reduced VAT rate hikes - Avalara

Austria proposes reduced VAT rate hikes

  • Jul 23, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Austria proposes reduced VAT rate hikes

Austria has proposed increases in the VAT rates to a range of goods.

The following goods, currently at the reduced rate of 10%, would become subject to a new reduced Austrian VAT rate of 13%:

  • Cultural events, including entrance to public museums and galleries
  • Domestic air travel
  • Sales of certain animal feeds

The measures were included in the 2015/16 Tax Act.

 

Need help with your Austrian VAT compliance?



Researching Austrian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Austria VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/austria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/austria
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/austria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/austria
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/austria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/austria
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/austria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/austria
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara