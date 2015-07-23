Austria proposes reduced VAT rate hikes
- Jul 23, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Austria has proposed increases in the VAT rates to a range of goods.
The following goods, currently at the reduced rate of 10%, would become subject to a new reduced Austrian VAT rate of 13%:
- Cultural events, including entrance to public museums and galleries
- Domestic air travel
- Sales of certain animal feeds
The measures were included in the 2015/16 Tax Act.
Need help with your Austrian VAT compliance?
Researching Austrian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Austria VAT news
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/austria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/austria
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/austria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/austria
Nov-8-2022
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/austria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/austria
Jul-4-2022
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/austria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/austria
May-31-2022
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara